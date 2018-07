Oct. 11, 1920 – July 14, 2018

BURLINGAME — Nadine V. Bristow died July 14, 2018. She was 97.

She was born Oct. 11, 1920, at Burlingame, the daughter of Henry W. And Naomi K. Snyder Bumford.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 19 at Amos Family Funeral Home. Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 20 at Burlingame Cemetery, Burlingame.

