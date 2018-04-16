Oct. 3, 1954 - April 14, 2018

CARBONDALE - Nancy H. Fike, Carbondale, died at home on April 14, 2018. She was 63.

She was born Oct. 3, 1954, at Junction City, the daughter of Donald and Carol Kurtz. She graduated from Burlingame High School in 1972, and then received her degree from Clark Business School.

She worked at Merchants National Bank, Columbian Bank and most recently was an invaluable office manager at Callahan Creek.

She was heavily involved in her community, volunteering at the UCC Church, Fike Field ball diamonds, Girl Scout Camp, White Memorial Camp, Carbondale Pre-School Board, SFT Foundation and was "Mom" to many in the community. She was a proud member of Sassy Stampers.

She married Ronald Roy Fike Sept. 10, 1988. They enjoyed nearly 30 awesome years together. He survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donald.

Besides her husband, she is survived by three children: Eric Hudgens, Tulsa, Okla., Ryan Fike and wife, Laci, Auburn, and Nicole Hudgens, Auburn; her mother, Carol Kurtz, Auburn; two brothers, Allen Kurtz and wife, Tammye, Little Rock, Ark., and Steve Kurtz and wife, Ky, Topeka; and a sister, Janet Hunt and husband, Scott, Auburn. She was the pillar of the family.

Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 20 at UCC Church, Carbondale. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 21 at Carbondale Attendance Center, 315 N. Fourth St., Carbondale.

Memorial donations may be made to Carbondale Rec Committee, 413 North St., Carbondale, KS 66414 or UCC Church 104 S. Fourth St., Carbondale, KS 66414. Flowers may be sent to UCC Church.