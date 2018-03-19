Sept. 13, 1937 ¬– March 9, 2018

MT. STERLING, KY — Nicholas "Nick" Jesus Aguirre, 80, of Mt. Sterling, died Friday, March 9, 2018. He was 80.

He was born Sept. 13, 1937, at Chicago Ill., to the late Inocente and Jesse Lira Aguirre.

He moved to Montgomery County from Kansas in 1981, was a graduate of St. Benedicts College and obtained his masters degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and was a U.S, Army Veteran. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, KU Jayhawks basketball and most of all spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Katie Linn Aguirre; two brothers, Simone Aguirre and Rosa Aguirre; and a sister, Fannie Martinez.

He is survived by two daughters, Alicia Aguirre-Stone and husband, Tony, Glaslgow, and Nichola Hayes and husband, Steven, Mt. Sterling, Ky.; a sister, Jane Aguirre, Osage City; a brother-in-law, Jose Martinez; four grandchildren, Lauren Hayes, Mt. Sterling, Ky., Evan Lopez, Topeka, Dalton Hayes, Mt. Sterling, Ky., and Olivia Lopez, Glasgow.

Funeral Mass was Monday, March 12 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Mount Sterling, KY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or St. Claire Hospice.