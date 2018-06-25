Nicholas "Nick" John Buek

Nov. 15, 1951 – June 21, 2018

TOPEKA — Nicholas "Nick" John Buek, Topeka, died Thursday, June 21, 2018, at Topeka. He was 66.

He was born Nov. 15, 1951, at Topeka, the son of Robert and Betty Jo Tarro Buek. He graduated from Burlingame High School in 1969 and attended Washburn University.

He worked a majority of his career in sales for 3M Dental, later working for Edmonds Dental.

He is survived by two daughters, Kaitlin Buek, Valley Falls, and Kelsey Buek and husband, Ben, Lawrence; a brother, Steve Buek and wife, Cindy, Spring Hill; and the mother of his daughters, Teri Lee Alexander, Kansas.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 29 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Osage City. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Osage City. A parish rosary will be recited 10:30 a.m. Friday, prior to service time at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Avalon Hospice and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.

