Oct. 9, 2016 – Dec. 12, 2016

COUNCIL GROVE—Norman Earl Wright, Osage City, died Dec. 12, 2016, at Diversicare, Council Grove. He was 88.

He was born Oct. 9, 1928, at Osage City, the son of Louis and Minnie Pearce Wright. He lived most of his life in Osage City.

He graduated from Osage City High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. He worked for his father as a painter and also in the local coal mines. After his Army service, he worked for Goodyear Tire Company, Topeka. He was a carpenter and built many homes in Osage City. He also worked for the Soil Conservation Service.

He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Veterans of Foreign Wars and a 60 year member of the American Legion Post, all in Osage City.

He married Janice Martin Dec. 14, 1950, at Osage City. She survives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Minnie; five brothers; and three sisters.

Besides his wife of over 65 years, he is survived by a son John Wright and fiancée, Tina Marie Tentori, Phoenix, Ariz.; a daughter, Pamela May and husband, Aaron, Osage City; a sister, Nadine Archer, Olathe; three grandchildren, Courtney May, Osage City, Bryan May and wife, Megan, Harveyville, and Tatum Wright, Phoenix, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Dec. 22 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until service time. Inurnment will be in the Osage City Cemetery with military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Norman Wright Memorial Fund, and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.