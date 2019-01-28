July 7, 1923 – Jan. 25, 2019

TOPEKA — Norman "Node" Gerisch, Overbrook, died Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka. He was 95.

He was born July 7, 1923, at Richland, the son of Charles and Kathrine Sheetz Gerisch. He lived most of his life around Richland and Overbrook communities.

He was a farmer all of his life and a dozer operator in construction. He was a member of Masonic Lodge at Richland and Overbrook for 74 years and Arab Shrine for many years.

He married Ellen Rice, March 28, 1948, at Topeka. She preceded him in death on Dec. 28, 1991.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Gerisch on Feb. 25, 2016; his parents, Charles and Kathrine; a brother, Ed Gerisch; and two sisters, Ester Moore and Loretta Martin.

He is survived by a daughter, Karla Gerisch; three grandsons, Neil Gerisch, Keith Gerisch and Nathan Gerisch; and two great-granddaughters, Athena Gerisch and Selene Gerisch.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be at Valley Brook Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Hospital and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.