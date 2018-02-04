Opal Louise Patton

Nov. 27, 1929 – March 29, 2018

OSAGE CITY — Opal Louise Head Patton died Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Vintage Park, Osage City. She was 88.

She was born Nov. 27, 1929, at home on a farm in rural Paxico, the daughter of Glen Bryan and Sara Augusta Ida Buchmeier Head.

She attended one-room rural schools near Wamego and Tulsa and Inola, Okla. She graduated from Wellsville High School in 1947.

She belonged to several women's clubs and card clubs over the years. She was a member of the Wellsville Methodist Church, was a Worthy Matron of the Wellsville Chapter 409 of the Order of the Eastern Star, then transferred to the Ruth Chapter in Osage City, and the Union Chapter 15 in Ottawa. She had reached her 50-year milestone in 2002.

She worked at Scotts Store in Ottawa, then for Hallmark Cards at Osage City and Leavenworth where she retired in 2002.

She married Jerome Edwin "Jerry" Patton April 21, 1948, at Wellsville. He preceded her in death on July 13, 1989,

Opal and Jerry owned a bulldozer business and a portable feed grinder. They later moved to Eudora, and then Gardner. They lived for 30 years on a farm between Scranton and Osage City. She moved to Osage City in 1993.

She enjoyed gardening, canning, traveling with her husband and sister Ruth and her husband, Dale, crocheting, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, gambling, dancing and playing cards. She visited all the states except Hawaii. She loved to go to her grandchildren's games, most recently her granddaughter, Carly's, and watching her KU Jayhawks.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Sara; two sisters, Lola Sander and Ruth Stevenson; and a great-grandson, Ryan Lane on Aug. 22, 2015.

She is survived by three children, Jeri Spicer and husband, Bill and Jay Patton and wife, Cathy, all of Osage City, and Larry Patton and wife, Susan, Lawrence; a brother, Dr. Kenneth Head and wife, Elinor, Paola; four grandchildren, Sheri Oswald and husband, Rod and Dallas Lane and wife, Tracy, both of Osage City, Carly Spicer, Emporia, and Cody Patton and wife, Angela, Americus; and five great-grandchildren, Rylie and Tyler Oswald, Callie Lane, Preston and Avery Patton.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 7 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 6 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Osage City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Hospice or to Vintage Park for resident’s accessories and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.