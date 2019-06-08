Feb. 19, 1919 – Aug. 5, 2019

TOPEKA — Opal Zetmeir, Osage City, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Midland Hospice House, Topeka. She was 100.

She was born Feb. 19, 1919, near Olivet, the daughter of Homer and Bertha Criqui Allison. She grew up near Olivet, lived around the Melvern Lake area and then lived many years east of Osage City.

She worked as a riveter at Boeing in Wichita during World War II and was then a homemaker most of her life. She attended United Methodist Church.

She married Joseph Zetmeir Jr. in 1939, at Topeka. He preceded her in death in June 1989.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Bertha; and two brothers, Ewing Allison and Gerald Allison.

She is survived by a son, Dale Zetmeir, Hilliard, Fla.; a daughter, Janice Brandenburgh, Scranton; a sister, Norma Badgley Tiller, Topeka; three grandchildren, Chad Brandenburgh, Kimberly Turner and Brady Zetmeir; five great-grandchildren, Chance Reaves, Autumn Reaves, Emilee Zetmeir, Joseph Zetmeir and Sam Zetmeir; and three great-great-grandchildren, Riley Reaves, Elliott Reaves and Dupree Landry.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. Burial will follow at Alpine Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice Care and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon KS 66451.

