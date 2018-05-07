Oct. 20, 1935 - June 28, 2018

OVERBROOK - Patricia Ann Hamner Waller, Overbrook, died June 28, 2018, at Overbrook. She was 82.

She was born Oct. 20, 1935, at Manhattan, the daughter of Charles R. and Mary Hamner.

She married Albert J. Waller March 21, 1959, at Topeka.

She was preceded in death by her spouse and her parents.

She is survived by her two sons, Kirk and Doug Waller; a sister, Margaret Miller; a brother, Charles E. Hamner; five grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.

Cremation is planned. No services are planned at this time.