April 5, 1924 – Jan. 5, 2019

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Patty Doreen Brubaker passed away peacefully in her sleep Jan. 5, 2019, at her home in Osage Beach, Mo. She was 94.

She was born April 5, 1924, at Carbondale, daughter of William and Wilda Cain Waetzig. She grew up in the Carbondale community with six siblings, George Waetzig, Scott Waetzig, Delores Smith, Billee Waetzig and Phillip Waetzig, whom all have deceased. She graduated from Carbondale High School in 1942.

During World War II, she attended a school for welding in Wichita and welded planes for Cessna Aircraft Company.

She married Jack Brubaker in 1946. He preceded her in death on Sept. 27, 1999.

She tagged along with him to Manhattan, where she coached him, as he attended Kansas State University. There she became the biggest, unwavering Wildcats fan. They moved to Topeka, where she taught children to bowl at Southwest Bowl and was employed by J.C. Penney. She eventually went to work as a secretary for Security Benefit Life, and worked there several years until her retirement.

She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and Topeka Business Women. She was grateful to share her life with her immediate family, cousins and many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Jack and watching football. She was a voracious reader, had an incredible talent for sewing and gifted many of her projects. She moved from Topeka to Osage Beach, Mo., to be closer to her daughter.

She is survived by a son, Joel Brubaker, DVM, MS, Penrose, Colo.; a daughter, Jill Finden and husband, Craig, Camdenton, Mo.; a sister, Marjean Parker and husband Robert, Carbondale; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Parsons, Topeka; two granddaughters; and a great-granddaughter.

Memorial contributions may be made to Girl Scout Troop No. 71478 at 17 Abby Road, Lake Ozark, MO 65049 or ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) by phone at (800) 628-0028, online at www.aspca.org/ways-to-give, or by mail at ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC, 20090-6929.

A family visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at Carey Funeral Home, Burlingame. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Topeka.