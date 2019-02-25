Feb. 20, 1935 – Feb. 18, 2019

ABILENE — Pauline Mae Vieta, Abilene, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Abilene Memorial Hospital, Abilene. She was 83.

She was born Feb. 20, 1935, at Carbondale, the daughter of William and Eula Young. She attended school at Burlingame and graduated from Burlingame High School in 1952.

She married Don Vieta, May 1, 1953. He survives of the home.

Pauline was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Bobby Young.

Besides her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Dawn Marie Kohman, Abilene; a grandson, Kregg Kohman, Abilene; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Gloria Oliver, Burlingame; and a sister-in-law, Vineta Young, Topeka.

Family graveside services were held Thursday, Feb. 21 at Burlingame Cemetery, Burlingame.