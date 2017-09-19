July 23, 1930 – Sept. 15, 2017

OTTAWA — Phyllis Ann Sluder, Quenemo, died Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, at the Ottawa Retirement Village. She was 87.

She was born on July 23, 1930, at Kansas City, Mo., the daughter of John and Grace Scherer Rusk. She grew up in Kansas City and lived in Tonganoxie before moving to rural Quenemo in 1970.

She graduated from the University of Missouri and worked for AT&T as an assistant engineer. She then earned a teaching degree from Emporia State University and taught elementary school for 15 years at USD 456.

She attended Quenemo United Methodist Church where she was active in UMW, was a member of the Melvern American Legion Auxiliary and worked on the Agency Township election board for many years.

She married Carl Sluder May 16, 1954, at Lees Summit, Mo. He survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by a son, Chris Sluder on March 24, 2015; her parents, John and Grace; a brother, Keith Rusk; and a sister, Carol Brown.

Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons, John Sluder, Kingston, Okla., and Paul Sluder, Quenemo; six grandchildren, Adam, Laura, Matthew, Kelly, Alexandra and Leon; and three great-grandchildren, Adam, Kiera and Braden.

Memorial services will be 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. The family will receive friends for one half hour before services at the chapel. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Angels Care Home Health or American Kidney Fund and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

