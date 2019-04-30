July 29, 1969 – April 28, 2019

LYNDON — Rachelle Thurston, Lyndon, died Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was 49.

She was born July 29, 1969, at Cleveland, Okla., the daughter of Floyd and Chris Goddard. She was a long time resident of Osage County and lived in Lyndon the last two years. She graduated from Prue High School, Prue, Okla., with the class of 1987.

She was a licensed beautician, certified nursing assistant and accomplished musician and singer. She loved to teach Sunday school and was involved in the children’s ministry at Mt. Pleasant Community Church. She was also a church youth director in Washington state.

She married Tom Thurston June 27, 2009, at Ottawa. He survives of the home.

She enjoyed being a housewife and taking care of family and friends. She loved her puppies and found a lot of joy taking care of them. She was an avid animal lover. She loved fishing and caring for children, especially her nieces and nephews.

She loved beadwork and gardening.

She was a member of Michigan Valley Community Church and former member of Mount Pleasant Community Church.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her parents, Floyd and Chris Goddard, Lyndon; 10 nieces and nephews; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4 at Michigan Valley Community Church, 6485 E. 221st St., Quenemo. Inurnment to be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Michigan Valley Community Church, 6485 221 St., Quenemo, KS 66528.

Condolences may be expressed on Tom’s personal Facebook page www.facebook.com/tom.thurston.75.