May 9, 1943 - May 16, 2018

WOODLAND PARK, Col. - Rawlin William Sowell died May 16, 2018, at his home in Woodland Park, Colo. He was 75.

He was born May 9, 1943, the son of Elwood and Edna Haufler Sowell. He attended an one-room schoolhouse at Vassar and graduated from Lyndon High School in 1961.

He moved to Colorado after graduation. He became a police officer for the Woodland Park Police Department. He retired with 30 years of service.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte; a brother, Norman and wife, Jackie, two stepchildren, Michael and Maria and husband, Mike; and a grandson, Evan.

