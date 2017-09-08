Oct. 5, 1943 – Aug. 7, 2017

OVERLAND PARK — Raymond Clarence Heidebrecht died Aug. 7, 2017, at Overland Park. He was 73.

He was born Oct. 5, 1943, at Newton. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ida; a son, George; a sister, Arlene; and a brother, Jim.

He is survived by a daughter, Susan; a son, James; two grandchildren, Kate and Alex; and many nieces and nephews. “Wildman” will be missed by his family, his community family in Melvern, and by his many friends including his best buddy, Sam.

There will be no services. He requested that his body be donated for medical research.

Monetary donations in Ray’s memory can be made to Encompass Hospice, 14831 W. 95th St., Lenexa, KS 66215, or Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Donate or any charity of your choosing.