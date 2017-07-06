Raymond W. Fisher

Feb. 11, 1952 – July 8, 2017

READING — Raymond William Fisher, Reading, passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, July 8, 2017. He was 65.

He was born Feb. 11, 1952, at Oskaloosa, Mahaska County, Iowa, the son of Raymond Alfred and Elsie Hiemstra Fisher. He attended rural schools in Mahaska County and graduated from Fremont, Iowa, High School in 1970.

Between 1970 and 1972, he worked as a carpenter for Wausau Homes. In 1972, he enrolled in the American Institute of Business in Des Moines, Iowa, graduating in 1974 with an associate’s degree in accounting. He then moved to Washington, Iowa, and was employed as an accountant in Iowa City for many years, first working for A. B. Clemence and Company and eventually opening his own accounting practice. In 2002 he moved to near Holt, Mo., and was employed as an accountant by Architectural Art Stone in Kansas City until that business closed. He then began working for Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Topeka, where he was still employed at the time of his death.

He married Connie Kraus Shivers Oct. 3, 2009, at Emanuel Methodist Church, Alta Vista. In 2013, they moved to their current home near Reading.

He always remained a country boy at heart and loved animals. He and Connie referred to their acreage near Reading as “Fishers’ Funny Farm” because of all the assorted animals they loved and cared for there. He also had an avid interest in antique farm machinery, especially tractors, and owned a small collection for several years. One of his proud accomplishments was riding in 10 RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa) routes.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Connie; four children, Jennifer Holzner Tuscola, Ill., Adam Fisher and wife, Tessa, Washington, Iowa; Tyler Fisher, Kansas City, Mo., and Tayler Fisher, Kearney, Mo.; two stepchildren, BJ Buchman and husband, Tyson, Alta Vista, and Jeralea Burnett and husband, Tyson, Council Grove; three grandsons, Elijah Wasson, Champaign, Ill., and Noah and Westyn Fisher, Washington, Iowa; three step-grandchildren, Brenten and Brylea Burnett, Council Grove, and Wyatt Buchman, Alta Vista; two brothers, Jim Fisher and wife, Barb, Dickinson, N.D., and Chuck Fisher and wife, Carolyn, Oskaloosa, Iowa; a sister, Donna Crosby, Grimes, Iowa; and four nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at Zeiner Funeral Home, 137 N. Union, Council Grove, with Pastor Scott Perkins officiating. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Zeiner Funeral Home, where the family will greet friends.

Memorials may be made to Heritage Country Cowboy Church and sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, P.O. Box 273, Council Grove, KS.

Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.