Reece D. Hobby III

Died – May 7, 2019

OSAGE CITY — Reece Devon Hobby III, Osage City, shed his earthly burden May 7, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. He has started a new adventure and is blazing a trail for the rest of us to follow.

He was a beloved and devoted husband and father. Family always came first. His children filled his life and he was totally immersed in their daily lives. He provided a vision for their futures and guidance to help them achieve their goals. His wisdom and insights will be greatly missed, but his influence lives on.

He worked for Boeing Wichita and retired from Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corporation. He loved the outdoors and all things related. He had a passion for travel with the whole family, fishing, photography and watching KU sports. He was passionate about what life can offer and he included his family in all adventures.

He was a proud University of Kansas graduate and TKE fraternity member. He went on to earn a master’s degree from Friends University. He embodied the best of a Southern gentlemen, proud of his roots and always looking to help and care for those around him. As a husband, father, son, brother, uncle and best friend, he is missed beyond words.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Wolf Hobby; two children, Jarrett and Kara; his mother and father; a sister; a half-sister; and a nephew and niece.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. June 1 at Iantha Cemetery, Iantha, Mo. Lunch will follow at Iantha Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Reece Hobby Memorial Fund and sent in care of Landmark National Bank, 102 S. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523. The recipient will be determined at a later date.