Nov. 25, 1933 – Oct. 4 2017

TOPEKA — Reta Mae Riggin, Harveyville, died Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, at a Topeka hospital. She was 83.

She was born Nov. 25, 1933, at Harveyville, the daughter of Robert Melvin and Esther Louise Romine Chatham. She graduated from Burlingame High School in 1952.

She worked for Harveyville Grade School in the 1990s. She was a member of Burlingame Federated Church and Harveyville United Methodist Church. She was a faithful mother and farm wife.

She married Richard A. “Dick” Riggin, May 1, 1953, at Amarillo Texas. He preceded her in death on April 13, 2015.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ellis Wayne Chatham.

She is survived by a son, Bob M. Riggin and wife, Laurel, Harveyville; a daughter, Teresa M. Naylor, Fayetteville, Ark.; four grandchildren, Kevin Riggin, Wichita, Kyle Riggin, Harveyville, Karl Naylor and wife, Becky, Meriden, and Kathy Naylor, Topeka; and two sisters, Iona Anstaett and husband, Tom, Topeka, and Linda McCelland and husband, Gary, Lebanon, Mo.

A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Oct. 7 at Harveyville United Methodist Church, Harveyville. Burial will follow at Wilmington Cemetery, south of Harveyville. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 6 at Carey Funeral Home where the family will greet friends and relatives from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or a charity of the donor’s choice, and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P. O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.