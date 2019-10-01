Reva Warren Purcell

July 22, 1920 – Dec. 24, 2018

TOPEKA — Reva Purcell died Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, at Midland Care, Topeka.

She was born July 22, 1920, in Osage County, the daughter of John James and Sarah Jane Basel Warren . She attended school in Osage County and graduated from Topeka High School in 1939.

She married Santford "Stan" M. Purcell June 27, 1941, at Lawrence. They enjoying 70 years together prior to his death on July 3, 2011.

She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Deever and husband, Steve, Auburn, and Susan Bell and husband, Tony, Scranton; three grandchildren, Drew Deever (Kim), Marc Deever (Lynn) and Christine Bell; six great-grandchildren, Chase, Kenady, Tate, Tallie, Connor, Meagan, Serenity and Noah.

A graveside memorial service will be noon Monday, Jan. 21 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Sixth and Gage, Topeka.