Nov. 14, 2017 – Dec. 10, 2017

LYNDON — Rhynhardt Dean Stewart, infant son of Thomas and Tabitha Eissler Stewart, died Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at his home in Lyndon, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Nov. 14, 2017, at Kansas City, Mo.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Rhyker Stewart on Nov. 16, 2013, and by his paternal grandfather, Michael Stewart.

He is survived by his parents, Tom and Tabitha Stewart; two brothers, Rhylen Stewart and Rhyder Stewart; a sister, Kynsley Stewart, all of the home; his paternal grandmother, Teresa Stewart, Lawton, Okla.; his maternal grandparents, Loren and Elizabeth Eissler, Lyndon; two aunts, Michelle Himes and husband, Chris, of Lawton, Okla., and Christina Gradig and husband, Terry, Downs; and a uncle, Michael Phipps, Carbondale, Ill.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at Zion Lutheran Church, Vassar. Burial will follow at Vassar Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

