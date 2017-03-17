May 30, 1946 – March 14, 2017

OSAGE CITY — Richard Dean Allison, 70, of Osage City, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Midland Hospice in Topeka. Dick grew up in Topeka and the surrounding area, graduating from Shawnee Heights High School in 1964. He served in the U.S. Marine Reserves Infantry Company as Gunnery Sergeant from 1966 to 1980. Dick received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting in 1980 and Associates in Legal Assistances in 1984 both from Washburn University.

Dick was born May 30, 1946 in Colby, KS, the son of Lawrence Richard Allison, Jr. and Virginia Fern (Barnett) Broders.

He was employed by the Tilton Markets, First National Bank, in Topeka. He retired as Assistant Manager of Taxes after 27 years service with the Santa Fe Railway. He owned the Section House Antiques, The LOCUS Co., in Osage City and was Executive Director of the Osage City Chamber of Commerce. At Allen County Community College, he was the Director of Outreach Program Development and taught business classes.

Dick loved to pass time with several interest and hobbies which include but not limited to wood working, NASCAR races, Clint Bowyer, die cast cars and memorabilia, car shows, railroad memorabilia, glass paper weights, travel, newspaper delivery, Elvis, grandchildren tractor rides, theatre performances, antique tools and yard work. He was a member of the ATSF Retired Employees Club, Osage County Historical Society, Kansas Trail Council, life member of Marine Corps League and National Rifle Association, Director of the Osage County Economic Development Corporation, and Osage City Kiwanis for 30 years.

Survivors include his wife, Ann (Bagby) Allison; two daughters, Lori Allison of Topeka and Tonia Sutton of Tecumseh; a son, Trent (Shannon) Allison of Topeka; six grandchildren, Michael, Allison, Carli Jo, Emma, McClain and Charlie; and four great-grandchildren, Landen, Jaighme, Madison and one on the way.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 18 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel in Osage City. The family will be receiving friends an hour before service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Richard Dean Allison Memorial Fund to be designated to the Kiwanis Scholarship Fund and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, KS 66523. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.