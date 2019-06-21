Nov. 29, 1951 – June 14, 2019

OVERBROOK — Richard F. “Dick” Ryan, Overbrook, loving father of three children, died Friday, June 14, 2019, from colon cancer. He was 67.

He was born Nov. 29, 1951, at Spalding, Neb., the son of James M. and Madeline McCarthy Ryan Sr. He received his degree in agri-business from Colorado State University in May 1976. He received many honors, including being on the dean’s list during this time.

He married Sheila Vail May 12, 1972, at Omaha, Neb. To this union, three children were born. They divorced in 1993.

He enjoyed fishing, travel, his cats and being outdoors. His grandchildren brought much joy and light to his life and he was very proud of every one of them. He was known for his positive outlook, his determined spirit and his love for his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jim, and his mother, Madeline; and two brothers, Edward J. Ryan and Timothy C. Ryan.

He is survived by three children, Shawn Ryan and wife, Cortney, Lyndon, Erin Meyer and husband, Jeff, Casper, Wyo., and Colleen Eyssautier and husband, Sam, Phoenix, Ariz.; five grandchildren, Jack Ryan, Lyndon, Augustus and Silas Meyer, Casper, Wyo., and Vail and JP Eyssautier, Phoenix, Ariz.; three brothers, James M. Ryan Jr., Grand Island, Neb., Daniel Ryan, Eagle, Colo., and Frank Ryan and wife, Gayle, Spalding, Neb.; a sister, Marilynn Ryan, Virginia Beach, Va.; a sister-in-law, Marjorie O’Callaghan Ryan, Staten Island, N.Y.; and a large extended family.

A gathering to celebrate his life will be held at a later date in Lyndon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care Connection, Inc. and sent to Midland Care Connection, Inc., Attn: Development, 200 S.W. Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606 or online at www.midlandcareconnection.org/get-involved.