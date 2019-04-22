Feb. 6, 1952 – March 20. 2019

ELLSWORTH — Rick J. Harper died March 20, 2019. He was 67.

He was born Feb. 6, 1952, at Salina, the son of Harland and Marcelyn Davis Harper.

He married Kim Lindburg April 24, 1982, at Lindsborg. She survives.

He was deputy sheriff for Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Department for many years. He was a sports enthusiast, bowled for many years, enjoyed cheering for KSU Wildcats and Kansas City Royals and loved fishing with his fishing buddy, Ken.

He attended Central Christian College, McPherson, where he was pitcher for the Tiger baseball team.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Vicki Pucket.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a brother-in-law, Larry Pucket, McPherson; a sister-in-law, Daytha Lindburg, Lindsborg; a niece, Becky Bornhoft and husband, Dan, Gilbert, Ariz.; a niece, Shelly Marsh and husband, Kevin, Kansas City, Mo.; a niece, RaDonna Friesen, Aurora, Colo.; and his beloved dog and cats.

Family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 29 at Parsons Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to SRL All Breed Dog Rescue, American Diabetes Association or Donor’s Choice and sent in care of Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.