Nov. 23, 1925 – Feb. 10, 2017

TOPEKA — Robert D. “Bob” Kopp, formerly of Harveyville, died Feb. 10, 2017, at a Topeka hospital. He was 91.

He was born Nov. 23, 1925, at Topeka, the son of Walter C. and Ethel E. Hendrickson Kopp. He graduated from Harveyville High School and was a member of the U.S. Army where he served during World War II.

He was an electrician from 1951 until his retirement, a proud member of Union Local 226, avid bowler and loved golf where he achieved two holes in one.

He married Patricia “Pat” Marie Cripps Nov. 1, 1944, at Topeka. She preceded him in death on May 9, 1981.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gerald Kopp and Richard Kopp; and a sister, Norma Jean Ecklund.

He is survived by a son, Eric Kopp and wife, Kay, Okeechobee, Fla.; a brother, Earl Kopp and wife, Dorothy, Harveyville; two grandsons, Chris Crockett and wife, Emily, Topeka, and Melvin Santos and wife, Jamie, Port St. Lucie, Fla.; two granddaughters, Erin Bishop and husband, Phil, Clarks Green, Pa., and Heather Berry and husband, Bob, Harveyville; seven great grandchildren, Clare and Evan Crockett, Isaac and Eli Bishop, Matthew Berry and Devin and Alena Santos; numerous nieces and nephews; and good friends, Bill Lauber and Ray Potenza.

A casual gathering will be held, where the family will greet friends and relatives from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at Harveyville United Methodist Church, Harveyville. A graveside funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 14 at Harveyville Cemetery, Harveyville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harveyville Fire Department and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.