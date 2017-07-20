Robert Glynn Protheroe

Oct. 4, 1943 – July 20, 2017

EMPORIA — Robert Glynn “Swede” Protheroe died Thursday, July 20, 2017, at his home in Emporia. He was 73.

He was born Oct. 4, 1943, at Emporia, the son of Glynn D. and Evea L. Keller Protheroe. He attended Reading High School and graduated with the class of 1961. He would further his education at Clarks Business College and Kansas State Teachers College.

He enlisted in the Kansas Army National Guard in 1964. He was called to active duty in the U.S. Army in 1968, and served in Vietnam in 1969. He would later serve again in the Kansas National Guard from 1974 until 1987.

As a young man, he was employed at Kansas Auto Wholesale, Temp and Company and Woolwine Auto. He purchased Moore Tool and Supply Company in 1983, which he operated for 30 years before retiring.

He married Cheryl Ensminger on May 20, 1972, at Emporia. She survives.

His many memberships include the NRA, a life membership in the VFW Post No. 1980, and the American Legion Post No. 389 in Allen.

Besides his wife, he is survived by three sons, Brian D. Protheroe, San Francisco, Stephen W. Protheroe, Los Angeles, and Marc E. Protheroe, Lawrence; a grandchild, Alexus; a sister, Ellen L. Hayes, Ft. Worth, Texas; two brothers, Lowell Protheroe, Lenexa, and Darryl Protheroe, Lebo; and nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Services will be 4 p.m. July 25 at Reading United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas National Guard Museum or to an education fund for his grandchildren and sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, 107 W. Sixth St., Lebo, KS 66856.

Cremation will follow services with inurnment at Reading Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.