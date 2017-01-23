Jan. 16, 2017

SHAWNEE—Robert H. Smith, 75, died Jan. 16, 2017 at his home in Shawnee. He was 75.

He taught Social Studies at Lyndon High School for several years.

Memorial services will be 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at Cross Points Church, 6824 Lackman Rd., Shawnee. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until service time on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Points Church or Maranatha Christian Academy, and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.