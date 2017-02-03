Jan. 28, 1957 – Feb. 24, 2017

CARBONDALE—Robert R. Brozovich, Carbondale, died Feb. 24, 2017. He was 60.

He was born Jan. 28, 1957, at San Bernardino, Calif., the son of Raymond and Arilla Chris Hensley Brozovich.

He graduated from high school in 1975, at Dadeville, Mo. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served nearly seven years.

He was a self-employed horticulturist. He enjoyed playing pool and darts, karaoke, fishing, riding motorcycles, and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his fiancé, Tammy Marstall of the home; two sons, Curtis Brozovich, Springfield, Mo., and Robert Brozovich Jr., Reno, Nev.; eight grandchildren; three brothers; three sisters; and nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held 6 to 8 p.m. March 2 at American Legion Post 400, 3029 U.S. 24 Hwy., Topeka, KS 66618.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or American Legion Post 400.

View the full obituary at www.dovecremation.com