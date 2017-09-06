Ronald Holland

June 14, 1938 – June 3, 2017

HAMILTON — Ronald “Ronnie” Holland, Wichita, died Saturday, June 3, 2017, after suffering a massive heart attack while attending an All-School Class Reunion at Hamilton. He was 78.

He was born June 14, 1938, at Hamilton, the son of Elwood and Velma Crowell Holland. He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1955.

After graduation, he worked for several farmers and also on an oil-drilling rig in the Hamilton area. He then served in the U.S. Army at Ft. Carson, Colorado.

He married Carolyn Birkholz June 1, 1958, at Eureka. She preceded him in death on Aug. 18, 2011.

They moved to Topeka and he worked as a plumber for several companies and then at Forbes Field. They became interested in raising registered Limousin cattle and in 1974 they moved to a farm just west of Lyndon. They spent the next 20 years building an exceptional registered Limousin herd and were very active in both the state and national associations.

He was a member of the Kansas Livestock Association, North American Limousin Foundation, served as beef superintendent at the Kansas State Fair from 1998 to 2012 and he was inducted into the Kansas State Fair Wall of Fame. During these years, he and his wife, were very generous in providing scholarships on both the Kansas and national level for youth interested in the beef industry.

He was also active in the Pomona Lake Ski Club where he provided most of the ski equipment for the handicapped. He supported PBS and providing service dogs for the handicapped.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers-in-law, Larry Birkholz and Gene Kaup; a niece, Julie Wilkinson; and two nephews, Rick Wilkinson and Larry Birkholz.

He is survived by a sister, Beverly Kaup, Wichita; four nieces, Jan Miller and husband, Blaine, Juli Horne and husband, Brad, Jeanne Shaft and husband, John and Jennifer May and husband, Aaron; two great-nieces, Chandler and Reece Birkholz; other relatives and many dear friends.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. June 14 in the auditorium at Larksfield Place, 7373 E. 29th St., Wichita, KS. 67226. Friends will gather for a time of sharing 6 to 8 p.m. June 13 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. Inurnment will be at 2:30 p.m. June 14 at Blakely Cemetery, Madison.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cosmopolitan Club, for the Diabetes Foundation, or the Limousin Association Scholarship, and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.