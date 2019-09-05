Ronald K. Ewing

Jan. 3, 1957 – May 6, 2019

HERMITAGE, Mo. — Ronald K. Ewing, Hermitage, Mo., died May 6, 2019, at his home. He was 62.

He was born Jan. 3, 1957, at Topeka, the son of Claud William and Patricia Renfro Ewing. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dutch and Pat Ewing; and a grandson, Charles Ewing.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Ewing; two daughters, Sonni Williams, Walker, La., and Patricia Ballerstein, Pittsburg, Mo.; three brothers, Kelly Ewing, Scranton, Mike Carter, Odessa, Texas, and Rick Carter, Grand Junction, Colo.; a sister, Dana Noonan, Scranton; and six grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2 at his sister's residence, 332 Evergreen, Scranton.

Arrangements and cremation was under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland, Mo.

