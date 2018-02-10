Aug. 31, 1966 – Sept. 30, 2018

OSAGE CITY — Rosemary Kay Atwood, Osage City, passed away peacefully Sept. 30, 2018, at French House, a group home, in Osage City. She was 52.

She was born Aug. 31, 1966, at Topeka, the daughter of Ralph Edward and Nadine Bisel Atwood. She graduated from Topeka High School. She was cared for by a group home, French House, sponsored by COF Training Services.

Survivors include her mother, Nadine Atwood, Topeka; a brother, Ralph Vernon Atwood, Auburn; a sister, Viola Serrano, and husband, Ralph, Topeka; and 15 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father; and a brother, Ronald.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 4 at Countryside Baptist Church, Osage City. Burial will follow at Auburn Cemetery, Auburn. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to COF Training Services and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.