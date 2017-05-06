Ruby F. Stegman

March 16, 1928 – June 1, 2017

OSAGE CITY — Ruby F. Stegman, Wakarusa, died Thursday, June 1, 2017, at Petersons Nursing Home, Osage City. She was 89.

She was born in 1928 at Lebanon Mo., the daughter of Samuel B. and Mary Electa Eveland Gillette. She was one of nine children.

She was a homemaker and worked at various places in and around Topeka, including MAHS Cafe, Pauline Air Base Laundry, Frito Lay, and Jostens. She also cleaned houses in Topeka.

She married Victor J. Stegman, in 1946, at Pratt. He preceded her in death in Feb. 2002.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Samuel Andrew, five brothers, Hurley, R.V., Kenneth, Richard, and Samuel B. Gillette; two sisters; Floretta “Tiny” Euvadale and Eleanor “Shug;” and three grandchildren, sisters Kimberly and Terilynn Mechtley, and Richard Cochran.

She is survived by six children, Molly Kneale and husband, William, Wakarusa, Judy Kurtz, Scranton, Colleen Cambron, Osage City, Rubin Stegman, Carbondale, Arnold Stegman and wife, Barb, Topeka, and Liz Scott, Scranton; and a sister, Margaret “Tot” Ingle, Duenweg, Mo.; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was cremated. No services are planned at this time. Burial and celebration of life service will be held at Wakarusa Cemetery at a later date.

