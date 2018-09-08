Dec. 30, 1924 – Aug. 8, 2018

TOPEKA — Russell D. Swarts, Topeka, died Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. He was 93.

He was born Dec. 30, 1924, at Topeka, the son of Harry and Jessie M. Benton Swarts. He was a graduate of Osage City High School. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

He married Ellen C. Holden Oct. 6, 1948, at Topeka. She preceded him in death on April 2, 2009.

He and his wife owned and operated Swarts Clothing Store, Osage City, for over 30 years before retiring. He was a member of the Osage City Chamber of Commerce, American Legion and Kiwanis of Osage City.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Dale, Ellis and Wayne Swarts.

He is survived by a daughter, Diane Ballou and husband, Steve, Topeka; two grandsons, Matt Ballou and wife, Mackenzie, Cave Springs, Ark., and Brad Ballou, Overland Park.

A graveside service will be 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 13 at Osage City Cemetery, Osage City. A memorial service will be 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 13 at Wesley Hall at Aldersgate Village, Topeka.

In memory of his loving wife, Ellen, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 3625 S.W. 29th St., No. 102, Topeka, KS 66614.

