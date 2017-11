Oct. 24, 1944 – Oct. 19, 2017

TOPEKA — Ruth Masters Whitaker, Topeka, died Oct. 19, 2017. She was 72.

She was born Oct. 24, 1944 the daughter of Gilbert and Mary Masters.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer; and two brothers, Don and Mick.

She is survived by a son, Christopher; seven grandchildren; and three brothers, Terry, Gilbert(Bud) and Jim.

Memorial contributions may be made to your local library.