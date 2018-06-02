May 19, 1929 – Jan. 30, 2018

OVERLAND PARK — Ruth Watkinson Tosone, Overland Park, died Jan. 30, 2018. She was 88.

She was born May 19, 1929, at Burlingame, the daughter of Henry and Hazel Dunn. She was raised in Burlingame.

She married Sam Watkinson. He preceded her in death in 1971. She then married Hugh Tosone. He preceded her in death.

She loved gardening and travel. Her and her husband, Hugh, were very active in the Berlin Airlift Historical Foundation.

She is preceded in death by her parents and both husbands.

She is survived by two daughters, Carla McBrien and husband, Rich and Cindy Hanlon and husband, Mark, all of Overland Park; a stepson, Steve Tosone, MD and wife, Gerry Ann, Dunwoody, Ga.; a sister, Venita Young, Topeka; eight grandchildren, Sarah, Ben, Paul, Alexandra, Sean, Kelly, Allie and Justin; and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Berlin Airlift Historical Foundation, P.O. Box 782, Farmingdale, N.J. 07727.

Condolences may be expressed at www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com.