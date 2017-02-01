Aug. 31, 1970 – Dec. 28, 2016

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Sandra E. Brooks Middleton, Grain Valley, Mo., died Dec. 28, 2016, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Mo. She was 46.

She was born Aug. 31, 1970, at Topeka, and lived most of her life in the Scranton community. She graduated from Santa Fe Trail High School in 1989 and attended Culinary School to become a chef.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, Vernon and Shirley Berkley.

She is survived by her parents, Royce and Christine Berkley; three children, Amelia, Nicholas and Jacob Klozik; a stepdaughter, Shannon Middleton; a sister, Rebecca Bonczkowski and husband, Scott; a brother, Chad Berkley and wife, Polly; four nieces, Charlee and Laney Bonczkowski, and Emma and Macy Jo Berkley; grandparents, Virgil and Betty Patrick; and and fiancé, Ron Harris.

A Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 7 at Burlingame Federated Church. Inurnment will be at Burlingame Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sandra Middleton Memorial, a fund to be used for the education of her children, and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.