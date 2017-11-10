Oct. 24, 1933 – Oct. 7, 2017

TOPEKA — Shirley Anne Davis Bosworth, Topeka, died Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Topeka. She 83.

She was born Oct. 24, 1933, at Harveyville. She was the youngest of five children born to Edd James and Annie Mae Trueblood Davis.

She grew up in the Walnut Grove Community, four miles north and west of Harveyville. She and her three brothers and one sister attended Walnut Grove School. In her eighth grade they consolidated with Harveyville Grade School. She graduated from the eighth grade there. She graduated from Harveyville Rural High School in 1951. She attended Clark’s School of Business and completed a course in comptometry.

She was a den mother for Troop 117 in Auburn several years and held the den mother award. She was a 30-year member of Extension Homemakers of Kansas. She was a 50 plus year member of the Harveyville Rebekah’s 717. She was Past Worthy Matron of Corinthian Chapter 181 O.E.S. of Burlingame and a dual member of Clarice Chapter 390 of Wakarusa. She was a member of the former Pauline Agri-Wives and Pauline Coop. She was a member of Auburn United Methodist Church for over 57 years. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was a substitute cook for Mission Valley 330. She helped dress turkeys for Wilson Turkey Farm for 29 years.

She married Allen DeWayne Bosworth Sept. 21, 195,2 at Rogers Ark. He preceded her in death on June 2, 2007.

To this union three sons were born, Steven DeWayne Bosworth and wife, IlaRose, Eskridge, Daniel Eugene Bosworth, Harveyville, David Allen Bosworth and wife, Janet, Harveyville.

She is survived by four granddaughters, Heather Anna Gould, Tracy December Jones, Danielle Lynn Bayless, Jessica Lee Flach; a grandson, Masen Wayne Bosworth; a step-grandson, Tyler Adam Duling; 10 great-grandchildren, Bethany and Lizzie Gould, Keith, Brandon, Courtney and Levi Jones, Lilly and Cooper Bayless, Bo and Kendall Flach; a sister, Theta Elizabeth Vorse, Topeka; many beloved nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews; other beloved family; Richard Billings and family; and a host of wonderful friends.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Clinton Herschel Davis, Sheldon Davis and Boyd Davis.

A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Oct. 14 at Auburn United Methodist Church, Auburn. Burial will follow at Harveyville Cemetery, Harveyville. She will lie in state from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 13 at Carey Funeral Home where the family will greet friends and relatives from 5 to 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Helping Hands Humane Society or the Auburn United Methodist Church and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, Kansas 66413.