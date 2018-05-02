March 6, 1935 – Feb. 4, 2018

SCRANTON — Shirley Jean Best, Scranton, died Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, at her home. She was 82.

She was born March 6, 1935, in Jefferson County, the daughter of Loyd Ray and Irene Iva Barnard Angel.

She lived in Oskaloosa before moving to Scranton in 1989. She was a member of Cross Road Community Church.

She married Bennie D. Best Sr. Feb. 26, 1953, at Topeka. He preceded her in death on Oct. 6, 1997.

She is survived by five children, Bennie D. Best Jr., Carbondale, Bobi Best, Scranton, Beverly Cook, Topeka, Brenda Best, Scranton, and Barbara Best-Flickinger and Matthew McClain, Burlingame; three siblings, Lona Phillips, Topeka, Ray Angel, Kansas City, and Marita Church and husband, Walter, Kansas City; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Feb. 8 at Cross Road Community Church. Interment will be in Scranton Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Road Community Church, 512 S. Mason, Scranton, KS 66537.

Penwell-Gabel Parker-Price Chapel is assisting the family.