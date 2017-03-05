May 16, 1940 – May 2, 2017

AUBURN — Signal Garry Douglas, Auburn, formerly of Burlingame, died May 2, 2017, at Homestead of Auburn. He was 76.

He was born May 16, 1940, at Bucklin, Mo., the son of Archie and Opal Rusher Douglas. He graduated from Topeka High in 1959.

He was a meat cutter for Suttons and Falleys for over 42 years. He loved smoking meats, BBQ, as well as decorating cakes.

He married Judith Ann Douglas Feb. 27, 1960, at Topeka. She preceded him in death on Oct. 24, 2008.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Douglas; and a sister, Connie Thomas.

He is survived by two daughters, Shelley Schmale and husband, Aaron, Scranton, and Susan Croucher and husband, Bill, Burlingame; a son, Signal Garry Douglas II and wife, Cassie, Topeka; seven grandchildren, Chad, Billy Jr., Heaven, Kayly, Christian, Alexus, and Signal III; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Jackie Douglas; and a sister, Cindy Eagan.

A funeral service will be 10 a.m. May 6 at Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame. Burial will follow at Burlingame Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. May 5 at Carey Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends and relatives from 6 to 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Homestead of Auburn Activity Fund and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.