June 29, 1949 – Aug. 25, 2018

POMONA — Stephen Philip King, Pomona, died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at his home. He was 69.

He was born Monday, June 29, 1949, at Kansas City, Mo., the son of Philip H. and Novella Faye Larson King.

He was a lifelong Franklin County resident.

He attended Pomona High School graduating with the class of 1967. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1969 to 1972, completing two tours of duty in Vietnam during that time. He obtained the rank of BT3, and received the Combat Action Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal.

He married Nora Reed March 1, 2003, at Michigan Valley. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his father, Philip King; and a stepson, Darrin Ellisor.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his mother, Novella King, Ottawa; a stepson, David Ellisor, Texas; two brothers, Joe King, Pomona, and Tomas King and wife, Linda, Pomona; a sister, Karla King, Ottawa; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

He worked as a maintenance mechanic at the power plant for the City of Ottawa for 15 years, retiring in 2010.

He was a member of the Appanoose Baptist Church, Pomona, Outlaws Car Club and a former member of VFW Post 5901.

He restored old pickups, including a 1949 and 1955 Chevy and a 1940 Ford. He was a very talented man, having various skills as a carpenter, mechanic and metal fabricator.

Memorial services will be 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4 at Dengel and Son Mortuary. Family will meet with friends immediately following the service.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Pomona Volunteer Fire Department and sent in care of Dengel and Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067.

Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Stephen’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.