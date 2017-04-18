May 24, 1955 – April 14, 2017

TOPEKA — Steven Ray Kolbaba, Osage City, died April 14, 2017, at St. Francis Health Center, Topeka. He was 61.

He was born May 24, 1955, at Emporia, the son of John Henry and Juanita M. Hogan Kolbaba.

He was a truck driver for many years. He drove for Tommy Whalen, Shears, Blacktop and for his father, J&J Hauling, until he bought his own business. He was able to do about anything he put his mind too.

He married LaRae Eller. They divorced. He married Terri Bruce. They latter divorced.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Henry Kolbaba on June 19, 2013.

He will be forever remembered by his companion, Paula Sue Williams, Osage City; four daughters, Jolene Adkins and husband, C.J., Osage City, Amanda Kolbaba and Trista, Overland Park, Angie Kolbaba and Chris Grader, Topeka, and Allison Sloop Kolbaba, Osage City; two sons, Brennan Kolbaba, Washington, and Michael Kolbaba, Texas; his mother, Juanita M. Kolbaba, Osage City; two sisters, Debra Price and husband, Vernon, Emporia, and Kathy Ayers and husband, Robert, Osage City; three grandchildren, Rachel and Ryan Adkins and Mason Grader; a niece, Jodee Bishop and husband, Richard; and four nephews, James and Jon Price, Walker Ayers and wife, Lauren, and Hunter Ayers.

A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. April 21 at the VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, Osage City. Private inurnment will take place in Osage City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Steven Ray Kolbaba Memorial Fund, to be designated at a later date and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

