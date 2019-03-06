July 15, 1957 – June 1, 2019

TOPEKA — Tanya Trego, Lyndon, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital, Topeka. She was 61.

She was born July 15, 1957, at Henrietta, Okla., daughter of Carl and Analou Baker Higgins. She lived in Lyndon for the past 30 years. She worked at Ned Hiatt's R.V. Sales for several years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Analou; two brothers, James Higgins and Glen Higgins; and a sister, Carlene Price.

She is survived by three children, Nicholas Trego, Lyndon, Ryan Trego, Harveyville, and Megan Bilyeu and husband, Travis, Osage City; three brothers, Pat Higgins, David Higgins, both of Caney, and Mike Higgins, Dover; seven sisters, Delores Grubb, Silver Lake, Linda Moran, Topeka, JoAnn Hepworth, Dover, Jan Higgins, Canada, Sandy Allen, Topeka, Naomi Devlin and Donna Higgins, Florida; and five grandchildren, Rylan Trego, Nikki Trego, Breeona Trego, Oliver Bilyeu and Amelia Bilyeu.

Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Cross Road Community Church, 512 S. Mason St., Scranton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Help House, Lyndon.

Feltner Funeral Home, Lyndon, is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.