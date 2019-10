Feb. 20, 1957 – Oct. 25, 2019

TOPEKA — Teresa L. Sly, Harveyville, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at a Topeka hospital. She was 62.

Visitation will be 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 S.W. Wanamaker Rd., Topeka, where the family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Cremation will follow.

A celebration of life ceremony will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 S.W. Wanamaker Rd., Topeka.