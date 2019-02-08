Sept. 6, 1949 – July 31, 2019

TOPEKA — Terry Speer, Melvern, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Midland Hospice House, Topeka. He was 69.

He was born Sept. 6, 1949, at Dodge City, the son of Enyard and Eula Brown Speer. He grew up in Dodge City and moved to Wellsville in 1969. He moved to a farm near Melvern in 1974.

He worked in construction as a crane operator and then for Osage County Road and Bridge until his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Enyard and Eula; three brothers, Larry Speer, Ronnie Speer and Darrell Speer; and two sisters, Corkey Wilson and Leota Moss.

He is survived by two brothers, Cleo Speer and Don Speer, both of Wellsville; fives sisters, Linda Wilks and Vivian Wise, both of Melvern, Danna Riggs, Laramie, Wyo., Becky Burnett, Newton, and Vickie Hall, Hutchison; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5 at Melvern Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice Care and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.