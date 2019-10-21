May 1, 1928 – Aug. 5, 2019

LILBURN, Ga. — Theda Wehrle Davis, Lilburn, Ga., died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at her home. She was 91.

She was born May 1, 1928, at Scranton, the daughter of Theodore and Edna Dietrich Wehrle. She graduated from Burlingame High School in 1946.

She married Dale Davis April 11, 1948. He preceded her in death on Jan. 1, 2009.

She worked as a secretary. She spent the last 40 years of her life at Lilburn Ga. Theda and Dale both loved their cats. They also enjoyed bird watching and went on several guided bird watching trips. They enjoyed traveling until they were no longer able to.

She is survived by three sister-in-laws, Gerri Dorr, Burlingame, Ardelle Tillisch, Kansas City, and Marilyn Elgin, Burlingame; two brother-in laws, Gary Davis, Monroe, Va. and Kent Davis, Topeka; and several nieces and nephews.

She was cremated. A graveside inurnment service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at Shawnee Center Cemetery, Wakarusa.

Memorial contributions may be made to Burlingame Historical Society and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.