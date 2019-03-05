May 1, 1940 – April 30, 2019

TOPEKA — Theresa Fraizer Garcia, Carbondale, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus, Topeka. She was 78.

She was born May 1, 1940, the third born to Thomas Raymond and Helen Fraizer. She graduated from Hayden High School and received her RNBSN from St. Mary of the Plains College.

Her career was devoted to nursing and she worked in her field for 40 plus years with more than 30 of those years at St. Francis Hospital, Topeka.

Throughout her life, she loved games of all types, garage sales and was a voracious reader, but most of all she loved surrounding herself with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Thomas Fraizer.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Joaquin “Bud” Garcia II; five children, Jaime Garcia, Stephanie Smith and husband, Russell, Joaquin “Buddy” Garcia III and wife, Steph, Thomas Garcia and wife, Stacey and Staci Storey and husband, Clayton; 12 grandchildren, Bryan Smith and wife, Lacy, Scott Garcia and wife, Denise, Kylie Ollarzabal and husband, Jose, Joaquin “Jack’ Garcia IV and wife, Jody, Jordan Garcia and wife, Allison, Taylor Garcia, Michael Garcia, Sidney Storey, Delaney Garcia, Adam Storey, Caden Garcia and Kinsey Garcia; 10 great grandchildren; and a sibling, Mary Schwieso and husband, Duaine.

A Celebration of Life will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 Wanamaker Rd., Topeka.

Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society of Topeka.