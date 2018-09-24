May 9, 1927 – Sept. 20, 2018

TOPEKA — Theta Elizabeth Vorse, Topeka, died the evening of Sept. 20, 2018, at Stormont Vail Hospital, Topeka. She was 91.

She was born May 9, 1927, on the family farm in Harveyville, the daughter of Edd and Annie Davis. She attended Harveyville High School and after graduation attended Clark's Business College.

She held several jobs including Santa Fe Railway, Sunny Elevation School and Wilson's Turkey Farm where she worked for 37 years.

She married Charles W. Vorse Nov. 27, 1946. Together they raised two children as well as being heavily involved in the community. He preceded her in death.

She was a founder of Countryside United Methodist Church. She was a valued member of many other local organizations, which include United Methodist Women, Strato-Jets Square Dance Club, Topeka Genealogy Society, Goodyear Retirees, Widowed Persons and most importantly she volunteered at Let's Help for over 30 years. In her spare time she enjoyed playing cards with friends, square dancing and at home you would usually find her watching any ballgame she could find, especially the Jayhawks.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Charles F. Vorse; three brothers, Hershel, Sheldon and Boyd Davis; a sister, Shirley Bosworth; and a granddaughter, Angel Platt.

She is survived by a daughter, Treva Platt; eight grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at Countryside United Methodist Church, 3221 S.W. Burlingame Road, Topeka. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 S.W. Wanamaker Road, Topeka.

Memorial contributions may be made to Let’s Help.

To leave a special message for the family, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.