Feb. 24, 1936 – Sept. 10, 2017

TOPEKA — Thomas P. Quaney, Burlingame, died Sunday, September 10, 2017, at Midland Hospice, Topeka. He had been battling cancer. He was 81.

He was born Feb. 24, 1936, at Scranton, the son of Eugene Jerome Quaney and Anna Ida Heise. He attended Elevation Grade School, Mission Center School and graduated from Washburn Rural High School in 1954.

While in High School he was active in the FFA Program. After high school, he was in the Army National Guard, 35th Infantry.

He married the love of his life, Mary Claire Deters, April 23, 1962, at Baileyville. They were married 45 years. She preceded him in death on Sept. 1, 2006.

Together they farmed in the Burlingame community for 55 years raising crops, dairy cattle, swine and beef cattle. He also worked off the farm grading roads for Osage County Road and Bridge.

He was an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Scranton and Osage City.

He enjoyed being a 4-H project leader for Burlingame 4-H, Osage County 4-H Fair board member, Knights of Columbus member and member of the Young Farmers and Wives Organization. He liked playing cards and dominoes with his family and friends at Osage County Senior Center, Osage City. In 1997 he received the 4-H Family of the Year and 4-H Alumni award.

Together Tom and Mary Quaney had six children, Patricia Atchison and husband, Charles, Burlingame, Thomas Quaney and wife, Becky, Burlingame, Paul Quaney and wife, Lorie, Burlingame, Rose Parsons and husband, Bill, Topeka, Robert Quaney and wife, Marcella, Burlingame, and Connie Geiger and husband, Norman, Emporia; 12 grandchildren, five step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by two brothers and their spouses, Joseph Quaney and wife, Henrietta, Burlingame, and John Quaney and wife, Raylene, Burlingame.

Besides his wife, he was proceeded in death by his parents; a brother, Martin Quaney and spouse, Nancy Quaney; a sister, Mary Agnes Quaney; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Quaney.

He will lie-in-state after 6 p.m. Sept. 13, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Osage City, where a parish rosary will be at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Sept. 14 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Osage City. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Scranton. Dinner will follow at St. Bridgett’s Hall, Osage City.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Building Fund, Scranton, Osage County Senior Center, Osage City, or Midland Hospice and Great Lakes Hospice, Topeka, and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, Thomas Quaney Memorial, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.