Aug. 14, 1945 – Nov. 29, 2018

TOPEKA — Tonia Jean Hunter, Burlingame, died Nov. 29, 2018, at St. Francis Campus, Topeka. She was 73.

She was born Aug. 14, 1945, at Emporia, the daughter of John William and Betty Jean Marsh Hunter. She graduated from Fort Hays State University and Emporia State University with a master’s degree.

She taught in several schools. She was a math teacher and high school guidance counselor at Burlingame High School before her retirement.

She was a member of Federated Church, Burlingame, and was currently Worthy Matron of the Fidelity Chapter No. 38 of Eastern Star, Carbondale. She was also a member of many other organizations. Always a leader, these organizations have reaped the benefits of her talents and her willingness to serve. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her mother, Betty Jean Hunter, Burlingame; and many other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6 at Federated Church, Burlingame. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. until service time at the church. Inurnment will be in the Glendale Cemetery north of Burlington.

Memorial contributions may be made to Federated Church, Burlingame Library, or Fidelity Chapter No. 38.