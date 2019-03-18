Tonoleta “Connie” Lomax

Dec. 8, 1925 – March 13, 2019

TOPEKA — Tonoleta “Connie” Nations Lomax, Osage City, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Midland Hospice House, Topeka. She was 93

She was born Dec. 8, 1925 at Brownsville, Texas, the daughter of Andrew Jackson and Allein Staggs Nations.

She married Leonard Earl Nech in Texas. He preceded her in death. Later, she was joined in marriage to Virgil Lomax. He also preceded her in death.

She was a loving homemaker and mother, all her life.

Besides her husbands, she was preceded in death by a son, Joe Nech; a sister; and a brother.

She will be forever remembered by three daughters, Fran Swink, Wichita, Allene Griffith, Salem, Ore., and Barbara Grimes, Topeka; two sons, Jim Nech, Houston, Texas, and Fred Nech, Osage City; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, Osage City. Family will receive friends an hour before service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice House and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

Condolences may be expressed at VanArsdalefs.com.