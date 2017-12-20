June 18, 1932 – Dec. 18, 2017

INDEPENDENCE, MO. — Twila Lou Fowler, Emporia, died Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, at Rosewood Health Center, Independence, Mo. She was 85.

She was born June 18, 1932, in rural Osage City, the daughter of John and Gladys Bloomquist Wills.

She married Raymond Fowler April 8, 1956, at Osage City. He died Sept. 26, 2009, at Topeka.

She attended school in a one-room schoolhouse in rural Osage County. She graduated from Osage City High School in 1950 and was a “career girl” for several years as a medical transcriptionist at Stormont Vail Hospital, Topeka. She helped run Bluestem Truck Line and their Fowler family farm.

After raising her children, she worked at Wolf Creek Nuclear Plant during the construction and as a medical transcriptionist for both St. Mary’s and Newman hospitals and in retirement she enjoyed serving as a home health care provider in Emporia.

She volunteered extensively for the First United Methodist Church, Mary Herbert School PTA and Girl Scouts. She was a member of First United Methodist Church. She and Raymond were active in the Farmer’s Union and she was a precinct committeewoman for the Kansas Democratic Party.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Duane Wills and Arthur Wills.

She is survived by a son, Stanley Fowler and wife, Barbara, Emporia; three daughters, Nancy Hoover and husband, Bret, Independence, Mo., Carol Fowler and husband, Tom Raymond, Indianapolis, Ind., and Sandra Fowler and Mo Sheronick, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; grandchildren, Kelsey Floyd and husband, David, Wichita, Matt Fowler and wife, Madeline, Emporia, Stephen Gulick, David Gulick, and Elizabeth Gulick, Independence, Mo., Abby Finnegan and husband, Dan and Peter Dennis, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; a brother, Fred Wills, Wichita.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Dec. 22 at First United Methodist Church, Emporia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Following the service burial will be at Fowler Cemetery east of Emporia.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emporia Public Library or Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland, Emporia Area and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.

